Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 6,177 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 76,068 shares.The stock last traded at $59.34 and had previously closed at $59.28.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGW. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,380,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,093,000 after acquiring an additional 63,847 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 516,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,840,000 after acquiring an additional 12,439 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 497,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 475,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,571,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,050,000.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

