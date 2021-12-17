Short Interest in IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) Grows By 133.3%

IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the November 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IKONICS during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in IKONICS by 396.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in IKONICS by 130,480.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IKONICS in the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in IKONICS in the third quarter worth $265,000. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IKONICS has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $43.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.38 and a 200 day moving average of $25.04. The company has a market capitalization of $67.16 million, a P/E ratio of -154.08 and a beta of 0.90.

IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. IKONICS had a positive return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 million during the quarter.

About IKONICS

IKONICS Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of photochemical imaging products. It operates through the following business segments: Chromaline, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing (DTX) and Advanced Material Solutions (AMS). The Chromaline Segment sells screen printing film, emulsions, and inkjet receptive film primarily to distributors and some end users.

