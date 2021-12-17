Compass (NYSE:COMP) Stock Price Up 6%

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP)’s stock price rose 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.59 and last traded at $10.58. Approximately 36,924 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,307,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

COMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Compass in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Compass from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Compass from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Compass from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.70.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.12.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a negative return on equity of 202.41%. Analysts forecast that Compass, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert S. Lehman sold 127,000 shares of Compass stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $1,177,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert S. Lehman sold 8,110 shares of Compass stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $89,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Compass Company Profile

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

