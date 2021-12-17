Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Short Interest Up 126.0% in November

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, a growth of 126.0% from the November 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 149.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$67.50 to C$75.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$66.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$51.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of Hardwoods Distribution stock opened at $32.23 on Friday. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.38.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th were paid a $0.3181 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th.

Hardwoods Distribution, Inc engages in the sourcing and distribution of architectural grade building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors. The firm’s products include hardwood lumber, decorative surfaces and composite panels. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada and United States.

