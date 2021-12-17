Short Interest in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Expands By 136.5%

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a growth of 136.5% from the November 15th total of 879,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:ORCC opened at $14.06 on Friday. Owl Rock Capital has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $14.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $269.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.76 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 65.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 77.50%.

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 10,000 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $147,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCC. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $64,424,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,861,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,967 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,679,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,015 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,886,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,754,000 after purchasing an additional 786,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,382,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,760,000 after purchasing an additional 395,770 shares in the last quarter. 42.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

