Agora (NASDAQ:API) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.85

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.85 and last traded at $15.97, with a volume of 11215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.13.

Several research firms have recently commented on API. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Agora from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Agora in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agora currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.21 and a beta of -0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day moving average is $30.15.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $45.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.64 million. Agora had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Agora, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Agora by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 146,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,876 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Agora by 207.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,271,000 after acquiring an additional 564,362 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Agora during the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Agora during the 3rd quarter worth $6,395,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Agora by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 49.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agora (NASDAQ:API)

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

