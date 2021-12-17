Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) Trading 3.4% Higher

Shares of Cue Health Inc (NASDAQ:HLTH) traded up 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.58 and last traded at $10.54. 13,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 873,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cue Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:HLTH)

Cue Health Inc is a health technology company. It offers individuals, enterprises, government agencies and healthcare provides access to lab-quality diagnostic testing at home, at work or at the point-of-care, all in a device. Cue Health Inc is headquartered in San Diego.

