SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Stock Price Up 3.3%

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT)’s share price rose 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 11.82 and last traded at 11.82. Approximately 2,094 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 453,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at 11.44.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of SmartRent in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is 11.28.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

