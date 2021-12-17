Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Price Target to $35.00

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mplx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mplx has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.87.

MPLX opened at $28.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.85. Mplx has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 24.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.81%. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.06%.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $156,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $864,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPLX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Mplx by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 58,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

