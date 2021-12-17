NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) Given Buy Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) in a report issued on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a C$7.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Cormark lifted their price objective on NextSource Materials from C$5.30 to C$6.20 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

NEXT stock opened at C$3.02 on Thursday. NextSource Materials has a 12-month low of C$0.65 and a 12-month high of C$5.30. The company has a market cap of C$299.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.82.

NextSource Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo Graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

