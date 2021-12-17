Tudor Pickering Reaffirms Hold Rating for PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK)

Tudor Pickering reiterated their hold rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$17.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a C$19.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PrairieSky Royalty currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$18.62.

Shares of TSE PSK opened at C$13.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.97 billion and a PE ratio of 31.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of C$9.96 and a 1 year high of C$16.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$14.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.15.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$78.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$77.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

