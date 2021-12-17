Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Temenos Group AG provides software for bank and financial institutions. It operates primarily in Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East. Temenos Group AG is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

OTCMKTS:TMNSF opened at $151.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.20. Temenos has a fifty-two week low of $118.50 and a fifty-two week high of $162.75.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

