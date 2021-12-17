Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Upgraded by Raymond James to Outperform

Raymond James upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has $32.50 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ACBI opened at $28.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.35 and its 200-day moving average is $26.31. The stock has a market cap of $569.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.81. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $30.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $29.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.47 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 40.56% and a return on equity of 13.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, Director James H. Graves sold 10,000 shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $298,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $27,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,750 shares of company stock worth $401,693. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACBI. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,097,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,010,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,734,000 after purchasing an additional 25,832 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 3.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 654,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,671,000 after buying an additional 19,832 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 516.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 330,513 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,860,000 after purchasing an additional 26,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.