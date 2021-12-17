Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Lifted to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.25.

NYSE:ETRN opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.42. Equitrans Midstream has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 2.01.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 22.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 31,824 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 957,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 310,161 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 52,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 13,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 192,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

