Tamarack Valley Energy’s (TVE) “Strong-Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their strong-buy rating on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$5.75 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on TVE. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tamarack Valley Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.65.

TVE stock opened at C$3.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.92. Tamarack Valley Energy has a one year low of C$1.24 and a one year high of C$3.95.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$211.53 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

