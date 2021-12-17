Brokerages Set Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Price Target at $18.00

Shares of Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several research firms have commented on SFRGY. Exane BNP Paribas cut Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

SFRGY opened at $12.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.96. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $13.09.

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

