Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 162 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Full18 Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 49,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,249,000 after buying an additional 8,567 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 263.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 66,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,380,000 after buying an additional 47,840 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,266,000 after buying an additional 391,675 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPN opened at $126.88 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.75 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.27.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 31.55%.

GPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Global Payments from $226.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Global Payments from $185.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist cut their price objective on Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.33.

In other Global Payments news, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total value of $66,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

