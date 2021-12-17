Financial Counselors Inc. Has $290,000 Holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 10.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sanderson Farms by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7,980.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Shares of SAFM opened at $190.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.69. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.55 and a twelve month high of $200.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.27 and a 200-day moving average of $185.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.13%.

SAFM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanderson Farms has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.