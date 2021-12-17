Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 496 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 754 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 84,513 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,359,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

PANW opened at $523.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $516.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $447.60. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.56 and a 1 year high of $559.54. The stock has a market cap of $51.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.38 and a beta of 1.37.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total transaction of $5,103,468.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.57, for a total transaction of $719,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,375 shares of company stock valued at $30,707,429. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.00.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

