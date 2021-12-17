Financial Counselors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Kellogg by 263.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 17,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

Shares of K stock opened at $65.78 on Friday. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $68.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.59 and a 200-day moving average of $63.57.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 63.39%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $5,225,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $5,227,479.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 333,335 shares of company stock worth $20,897,604. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.