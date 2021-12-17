Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,293,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,140,000 after buying an additional 28,132 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 70.9% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 19,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 8,075 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth $1,003,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 130,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,741,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $191.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.81. The stock has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.65 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 28.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.36.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

