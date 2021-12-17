Financial Counselors Inc. Makes New $322,000 Investment in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in Charter Communications by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,273,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,411,948,000 after buying an additional 34,339 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,708,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,153,000 after purchasing an additional 46,540 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,076,000 after purchasing an additional 321,647 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,854,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,697,000 after purchasing an additional 20,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,437,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,866,000 after buying an additional 991,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $631.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $680.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $720.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $585.45 and a 52 week high of $825.62.
In related news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHTR. TD Securities decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Charter Communications from $815.00 to $730.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $786.08.
Charter Communications Company Profile
Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.
Read More: Current Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.