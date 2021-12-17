Financial Counselors Inc. Makes New $322,000 Investment in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in Charter Communications by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,273,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,411,948,000 after buying an additional 34,339 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,708,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,153,000 after purchasing an additional 46,540 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,076,000 after purchasing an additional 321,647 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,854,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,697,000 after purchasing an additional 20,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,437,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,866,000 after buying an additional 991,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $631.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $680.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $720.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $585.45 and a 52 week high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHTR. TD Securities decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Charter Communications from $815.00 to $730.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $786.08.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

