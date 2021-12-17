Financial Counselors Inc. Invests $301,000 in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.75.

In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total transaction of $5,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 202,964 shares of company stock worth $22,249,751 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HZNP opened at $103.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.83. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $66.41 and a 1 year high of $120.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.