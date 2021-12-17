Financial Counselors Inc. Invests $240,000 in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,168 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KB. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in KB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in KB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group stock opened at $48.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.99. KB Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.26 and a fifty-two week high of $53.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

