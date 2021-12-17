Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Upgraded to “Buy” by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $77.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $76.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on YNDX. UBS Group raised Yandex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yandex from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Yandex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of YNDX opened at $62.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of -160.38 and a beta of 1.29. Yandex has a 12 month low of $58.91 and a 12 month high of $87.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. Yandex had a positive return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Yandex will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Yandex by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,626,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,062,000 after buying an additional 150,271 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Yandex by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,250,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,693,444,000 after purchasing an additional 408,065 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Yandex by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,868,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $839,645,000 after purchasing an additional 248,818 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Yandex by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,040,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $720,404,000 after purchasing an additional 113,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Yandex by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,024,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $719,177,000 after purchasing an additional 213,209 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

