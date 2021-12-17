Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Comerica from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Comerica from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Comerica from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.10.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $87.11 on Thursday. Comerica has a 12 month low of $51.81 and a 12 month high of $91.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.18 and a 200-day moving average of $77.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. The company had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comerica will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $311,970.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $217,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,066 shares of company stock worth $1,588,810. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 51.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 275.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

