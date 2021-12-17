Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target Increased to $161.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $160.00 to $161.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday. They set a neutral rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.33.

NYSE ICE opened at $135.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.99. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $108.95 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.81.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 24.40%.

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,559 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total transaction of $210,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $12,760,600.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 188,447 shares of company stock worth $23,415,587. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,520,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,767,395,000 after purchasing an additional 135,218 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,867,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,951,748,000 after purchasing an additional 146,602 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,764,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,712 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,213,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,997,000 after purchasing an additional 155,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,670,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,894,000 after purchasing an additional 456,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

