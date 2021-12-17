Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Holdings Decreased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA opened at $120.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $108.70 and a 1-year high of $274.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.65.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.44.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

