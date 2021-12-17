Financial Counselors Inc. Has $486,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10,724.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,689,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618,375 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,411,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,628 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,254,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,088,000 after acquiring an additional 648,345 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 16,511.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 354,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,404,000 after acquiring an additional 352,519 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,790,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,614,000 after acquiring an additional 266,015 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $108.62 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.93 and a 200-day moving average of $109.61.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

