Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 3,037 Shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,037 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of iShares MSCI Spain ETF worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 2,452.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 891,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,349,000 after acquiring an additional 856,991 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,531,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,796,000 after purchasing an additional 347,488 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 692.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 357,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 312,041 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the second quarter valued at about $6,261,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,629,000.

EWP stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.89. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 52 week low of $24.64 and a 52 week high of $30.88.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

