Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 191 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,682 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $572,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 51,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 21,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 17,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GD opened at $206.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $144.50 and a 12-month high of $210.21. The company has a market capitalization of $57.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.52 and its 200-day moving average is $196.94.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.86%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.50.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

