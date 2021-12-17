Head-To-Head Analysis: HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) & Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) and Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares HIVE Blockchain Technologies and Clarivate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HIVE Blockchain Technologies 79.88% 63.04% 50.49% Clarivate -4.31% 4.42% 2.51%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and Clarivate, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HIVE Blockchain Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Clarivate 0 0 6 0 3.00

Clarivate has a consensus price target of $30.67, indicating a potential upside of 29.56%. Given Clarivate’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Clarivate is more favorable than HIVE Blockchain Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HIVE Blockchain Technologies and Clarivate’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HIVE Blockchain Technologies $66.70 million 15.32 $42.54 million $0.29 9.07 Clarivate $1.25 billion 12.08 -$311.87 million ($0.16) -147.94

HIVE Blockchain Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clarivate. Clarivate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HIVE Blockchain Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.5% of Clarivate shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Clarivate shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HIVE Blockchain Technologies beats Clarivate on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. in September 2017. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in London.

