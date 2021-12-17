51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,884 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of 51job worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JOBS. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in 51job by 845.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,454,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,078,000 after buying an additional 1,300,208 shares in the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in 51job during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,500,000. Attestor Ltd acquired a new position in 51job during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,840,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in 51job by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 931,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,419,000 after purchasing an additional 356,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in 51job by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 620,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,230,000 after purchasing an additional 300,672 shares during the last quarter.

51job stock opened at $48.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.23. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.62. 51job, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.88 and a fifty-two week high of $79.00.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $170.17 million for the quarter. 51job had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 18.56%. Analysts expect that 51job, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

