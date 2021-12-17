Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 168.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 185.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter worth about $32,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 130.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TPL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd.

NYSE:TPL opened at $1,234.50 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $681.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,773.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,266.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,367.12. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 2.24.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.83 by $1.99. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 62.35% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The company had revenue of $123.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 35.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 36.18%.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

