Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $3.73 Million Stock Position in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,342 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Momentive Global were worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MNTV. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on MNTV shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Shares of MNTV opened at $19.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Momentive Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $28.12.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.20. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. The company had revenue of $114.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 3,314 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $75,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John S. Schoenstein sold 7,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $178,771.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,178 shares of company stock worth $2,471,119. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.