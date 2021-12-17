Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Applied Research Investments LLC

Applied Research Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,272 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.3% of Applied Research Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Yale University acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.85.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $324.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.94 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

