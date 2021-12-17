Naples Global Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in CSX during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.98.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $36.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.70 and a 52 week high of $37.35.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.27%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

