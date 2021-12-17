Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 82,810 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 527,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,810 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $35,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 3.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 1.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 15.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 4.2% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Castle Biosciences news, COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $710,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total transaction of $167,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,915,764. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $39.06 on Friday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $107.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.14 and a 200 day moving average of $64.03. The firm has a market cap of $988.22 million, a PE ratio of -32.02 and a beta of 0.60.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. The business had revenue of $23.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSTL shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

