Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires 7,177 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $558,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock opened at $62.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.90. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -81.67%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,545 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BMY shares. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Argus downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.22.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

