Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $38.27 Million Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 428,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,413 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $38,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter valued at $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,139 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,398,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

FBHS stock opened at $104.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.40 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.09.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.19%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FBHS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

