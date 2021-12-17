S. R. Schill & Associates Trims Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

S. R. Schill & Associates reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,358 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.7% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Apple were worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553,808 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 13,998.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $184,697,000 after buying an additional 25,141,248 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Apple by 515.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,093,483,000 after buying an additional 12,799,829 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,999,410,000 after buying an additional 5,510,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “top pick” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.84.

AAPL stock opened at $172.26 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

