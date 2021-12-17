Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 7,470 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,470 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Lear worth $29,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LEA. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Lear by 61.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Lear in the second quarter worth $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lear by 12,812.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lear by 325.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lear alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on LEA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.13.

In other news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $30,431.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEA opened at $177.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $144.77 and a fifty-two week high of $204.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.65.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

Lear Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.