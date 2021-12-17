Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $111.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $126.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on COLM. Bank of America cut Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.50.

Shares of COLM stock opened at $95.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.84 and a 200-day moving average of $100.69. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $84.19 and a one year high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.03 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

In related news, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $126,316.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,035,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 304.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

