Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells firearms. The Company offers pistols, revolvers, rifles, handcuffs and other related products and accessories under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms and Gemtech brands. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc., formerly known as American Outdoor Brands Corporation, is based in Springfield, Massachusetts. “

SWBI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen cut shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

SWBI stock opened at $18.04 on Thursday. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $39.61. The company has a market cap of $871.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.09.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.16). Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 98.57% and a net margin of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $230.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.88%.

In related news, insider Mark Peter Smith bought 3,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $50,784.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWBI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 38.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after buying an additional 94,247 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 34.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 8.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

