RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $240.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on RingCentral from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities lowered their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RingCentral currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $368.64.

RNG opened at $177.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $173.06 and a 52-week high of $449.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of -62.61 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.46.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $414.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.42 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,833 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.31, for a total transaction of $1,308,400.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 2,500 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.47, for a total value of $561,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,712 shares of company stock worth $12,814,681 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNG. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in RingCentral by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 2,141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 57,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,823,000 after buying an additional 55,311 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

