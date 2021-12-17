Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) will post $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Schlumberger posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Schlumberger.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Oddo Bhf started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

NYSE:SLB opened at $29.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $36.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,168,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,578,000 after buying an additional 7,746,152 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,128,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $772,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878,959 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 32,434.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,022,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003,554 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,260,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796,866 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 82,708.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,858,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,986 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schlumberger (SLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.