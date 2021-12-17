Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.87 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.90. Mid-America Apartment Communities reported earnings per share of $1.65 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full year earnings of $6.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.93 to $7.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.66 to $8.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.46.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $222.89 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $122.15 and a one year high of $223.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.05 and its 200 day moving average is $190.65. The firm has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.76, a PEG ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.0875 per share. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.92%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $101,059.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $1,026,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,463 shares of company stock worth $3,010,959 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth about $351,223,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 66.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,114,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,578,000 after buying an additional 1,240,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,201,601,000 after buying an additional 415,477 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,849,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,153,524,000 after purchasing an additional 370,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth about $61,313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

