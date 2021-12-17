Craig Hallum Initiates Coverage on Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

AIRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Airgain from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Airgain in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen lowered Airgain from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Airgain from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Airgain from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.67.

Get Airgain alerts:

Shares of Airgain stock opened at $11.06 on Thursday. Airgain has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $29.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average is $14.93. The stock has a market cap of $111.65 million, a P/E ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 1.03.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $15.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Airgain will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James K. Sims acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $57,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James K. Sims acquired 9,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $101,860.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $162,231. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airgain by 31.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Airgain by 99.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Airgain by 64.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Airgain by 51.1% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in Airgain by 90.7% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 21,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 10,355 shares during the period. 55.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.