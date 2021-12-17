New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 4,300 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $7,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 10.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $632,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 23.9% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,013,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $58.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.27. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $41.12 and a 1 year high of $71.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $843.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.74 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James raised Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.63.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

