Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 386 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Naples Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.1% in the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 3,127 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 4.3% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 6.4% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 6.4% during the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,183 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,454,211 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $160,414,000 after acquiring an additional 31,067 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.07.

SBUX opened at $113.59 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.92 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.80 and its 200 day moving average is $114.58.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.